Shannen Doherty’s friends thought she had “more time” left before her cancer death.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 53, died on July 13 from cancer, leaving her pals devastated – and her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs, 50, has now told how they were working together on the new podcast The House of Halliwell with fellow cast members Brian Krause and Drew Fuller from the hit supernatural TV show in the weeks before Shannen’s death.

Holly said during a special tribute edition of the podcast in honor of Shannen: “That’s one of the saddest parts to me is that she was really looking forward to [this new podcast].

“And she was actually really looking forward to watching the episodes with Rose [McGowan].

“And one of the last times I was with her, we actually watched the first two episodes together like we were freaking teenagers again.

“And we sat in her office and watched the episodes together before we recorded this.

“I’ve had a little bit of time to reflect on that and everything worked out.

“I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had. But, we did think we had more time.

“And that’s the really sad part is, you know, we had big, big plans for this year.

“And, she didn’t think she was going anywhere anytime soon.

“And that’s, you know... it sounds terribly cliché, until it happens to you.”

Holly went on to stress she thought Shannen was happy in her final days.

She added: “I want everyone to know she was super happy to be here and she was really happy to watch it again with fresh eyes as she kept saying.”