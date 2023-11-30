Shannen Doherty Gives Emotional Cancer Update: ‘I Don’t Want to Die’

Shannen Doherty's cancer has spread to her bones, but she's determined she's "not done living."

The Charmed star, 52, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and entered remission two years later.

Her cancer returned in 2020 and spread to her brain.

She has had a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation and continues to receive treatment.

In her latest update, she revealed her stage four breast cancer has unfortunately spread to her bones, but she is not giving up hope as she has a lot of living to do.

In an interview with People magazine, she began: “I don’t want to die.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.

“I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Shannen says her spirituality and faith are keeping her going, and insists just because she has a terminal illness, doesn't mean she has to give up on life.

She continued: “I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra.

“I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed.

“We’re the people who want to work the most, because we’re just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here.”

She added: “They put you out to pasture at a very early age — ‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not.

“We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."