Shannen Doherty Has ‘Miracle’ Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment

Shannen Doherty revealed a "miracle" update in her cancer journey on her podcast Let's Be Clear on Monday (Jan. 29).

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2015 and the cancer returned in 2020. At the time, Doherty revealed that it had spread to her brain and bones. The Charmed actor has been candid about her journey with the diagnosis ever since.

On Monday's podcast, she spoke with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, about a new treatment she's undergoing.

"I'm not gonna say what it is, I'm on a new cancer infusion, and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, 'We're gonna keep going with this and see.' And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going,'" she shared.

"And that it's actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, 'I'm gonna give her a break.' Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they're right in front of your face," she added.

Doherty continued to discuss her outlook on her journey with the disease and how she maintains a positive mindset despite it all.

"Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don't know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, 'Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'' she said.

"I believe that positivity that you bring into your life, I think it helps with your whole body. I think that it helps you fight the cancer. Mind over matter a little bit," Doherty added.