‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ Isn’t the Only Hit ’90s TV Show Shannen Doherty Got Fired From

Shannen Doherty has been reflecting on her past on her podcast Let's Be Clear, including her career highs and lows.

In one episode she talked about her character's strange sexual tension with Jason Priestley's character, who was her brother on Beverly Hills, 90210.

She's also recalled the circumstances that led to her firing from the hit '90s teen drama.

READ MORE: Shannen Doherty Wishes She Had Warning About '90210' Firing

But that's not the only TV show Doherty was fired from during her career.

On other podcast episodes, she dove into what led to her character, Prue, being written off of the iconic 2000s show Charmed.

Why Was Shannen Doherty Written Off 'Charmed'?

Doherty's character was killed off in the Season 3 finale due to her offscreen feud with co-star Alyssa Milano.

On her podcast Let's Be Clear, she said, "My representatives, I remember them looking at me at the time and said, ‘No, no, no, your career won’t survive another firing, so we’re just going to say that you chose to leave.'"

Despite their apparently tense relationship offscreen, Doherty claimed, "I don’t ever remember being mean to [Milano] on set."

Holly Marie Combs, who played the third Charmed sister, added, "[A producer] said, you know, ‘We’re basically in a position where it’s one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] that it’s [Shannen] or me, and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment."

However, Combs said that there were never any "brawls" or "harsh words" on set.

Why Didn't Prue Ever Return to 'Charmed'?

Doherty's character, Prue, was killed off the show in the Season 3 finale. In the Season 4 premiere, it was revealed that Prue's wounds were fatal and she could not be saved after being attacked by the evil demon Shax.

She was replaced by the long-lost Halliwell sister Paige, played by Rose McGowan. McGowan stayed on the show until its final eighth season.

Are Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs Still Friends?

Doherty and Combs are seemingly still friends, as Combs has appeared on Doherty's podcast twice.

During one of their conversations, Doherty revealed to Combs that during Charmed, Milano allegedly tried to keep Combs from being friends with Doherty.

"It was really interesting of [her] trying to pull you away from me," Doherty said.

"Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you [in the hospital] and at the time you didn’t know. I remember you texted me, ‘Dude, are you going to come and see me?'" she added.

Despite those efforts, the two have appeared at conventions together and are now able to discuss the drama that went down on their show.

Are Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano Friends Today?

Doherty shared on her podcast that she believes their offscreen feud was started because of the way Charmed was promoted.

"I was cast first, the show was originally sold to the WB based on me. But once those magazine covers started happening, and one person is being asked and the other one isn’t … I felt like .. the competitiveness was kicking in. And I’m not saying with you [Combs], I’m saying with Alyssa and myself. There was a lack of female support," Doherty explained.

However, despite their tension, Milano told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that she and Doherty are now "cordial" and that she has regrets about her actions during Charmed.

"I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had. I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that," Milano said.