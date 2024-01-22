Shannen Doherty wishes someone would have pulled her aside during her time on Beverly Hills, 90210 to warn her she'd be fired if she didn't change her behavior.

Speaking with co-star Jason Priestley on her podcast, Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the actress admitted her tumultuous personal life at the time, including marital troubles with her then-husband Ashley Hamilton, contributed to her reported lack of professionalism on set.

"I was in a really horrible marriage and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to be on time for work," Doherty explained, acknowledging that she now takes responsibility for allowing her personal life to impact her work.

The 52-year-old TV star claims her marriage was unraveling by the time Beverly Hills, 90210 had hit its stride in 1994, and alleges Hamilton was struggling with drug use that impacted her ability to be focused and on time for filming.

Doherty, who was in her early 20s during her four seasons on 90210, also wishes someone from the show would have warned her back then that she was at risk of losing her job due to her behavior on set and frequent tardiness.

"I sort of wish I would have been sat down and sort of looked at and said, 'Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired and none of us are going to put up with it anymore. And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work and you need to get your s--t together,'" she admitted, per Entertainment Tonight.

Doherty played high schooler Brenda Walsh on Darren Star's hit teen drama between 1990 and 1994. She was reportedly asked to leave the series in 1994.

Doherty was married to Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and then to famed poker player Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003. She was most recently married to Kurt Iswarienko from 2011 to 2023.