Dr. Luke is back in the spotlight — just not under the name most people know.

The controversial producer, born Lukasz Gottwald, is currently credited on the hit Broadway musical & Juliet, a pop-fueled reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

But if you scan the Playbill? You won’t find “Dr. Luke” anywhere — he’s listed under his legal name.

The Songs (and the Baggage) He Brought With Him

The show features a stacked soundtrack of 2000s and 2010s pop — including songs Dr. Luke originally produced, like Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” and Kesha’s “Blow.”

Clarkson, who worked with Dr. Luke early in her career, later distanced herself from him, telling an Australian radio station in 2020:

He’s not a good person to me. We’ve clashed. I can’t really say anything other than that.

Kesha, now 38, filed a bombshell lawsuit in 2014 accusing Dr. Luke of drugging, raping, and emotionally abusing her — claims he’s always denied.

The legal battle stretched nearly a decade, finally settling in 2023 just before a defamation trial was set to begin.

The Alias Era

Since the scandal, Dr. Luke has kept working — often under pseudonyms.

He produced Kim Petras’ Clarity as Made In China and worked with Doja Cat as Tyson Trax, earning a Grammy nod in 2021.

More recently, he’s produced tracks for Nicki Minaj, Latto, and Katy Perry, the latter of whom faced major backlash for collaborating with him on her 2024 album 143.

Dr. Luke’s name may be off the marquee — but his influence? Still center stage.