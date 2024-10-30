These Fans Dressed Up as Pop Stars Deserve All the 2024 Halloween Costume Awards

These fans dressed up as pop stars are totally winning at Halloween this year.

Thanks to the certified Pop Girlies of 2024, pop music fans had tons of costume options this year, with some even opting to go as a squad featuring the likes of Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and more.

Plus, other fans have shared their on-point takes on classic pop star looks from Nicki Minaj to Katy Perry and Kesha.

Below, check out some of the best pop star Halloween costumes of 2024.

First up, a fan dressed up as "Tik Tok"-era Kesha got approval from the pop icon herself after she went all out with hair feathers and glitter.

"YES," Kesha commented on the TikTok video.

Another fan decided to go for Katy Perry's beach ball look from the 2015 Super Bowl with some help from a couple of adorable sharks.

She even pointed out how much her niece nailed the role of the hilariously lost Left Shark in the comments.

"Hehehehe she really embodied left shark," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a look-alike Swiftie reenacted Taylor Swift's reaction to a huge spider while in her iconic "Love Story" costume in the back of a car.

Another fan perfectly captured Nicki Minaj's signature jerky movements, hot pink lipstick and half-pink, half-blonde wig from the 2010s by lip-syncing her verse on B.o.B.'s "Out of My Mind."

"This might actually be Nicki Minaj," one TikTok viewer commented.

Another fan used special effects to recreate Lady Gaga's legendary MTV VMAs performance of "Paparazzi," complete with blood and all.

"IN ONE TAKE!!!!! YOU ONLY HAD ONE CHANCE!!!! And you executed it!!!" one person commented on the video.

Internet personality and influencer Tara Yummy also captured Miley Cyrus' most iconic VMAs performance with startling accuracy.

See more scarily accurate 2024 pop star Halloween costumes, below: