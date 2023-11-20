Kesha Removes ‘P. Diddy’ Lyric From Performance Following Cassie Abuse Lawsuit

Kesha removed a lyric about Sean "Diddy" Combs, a.k.a. "P. Diddy," from a performance of her smash breakout single "Tik Tok" just days after Cassie filed a federal sexual assault lawsuit against the rapper and hip-hop mogul.

According to USA Today, the pop star switched out the iconic lyric "Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P. Diddy" during her concert performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 18).

Instead, she sang: "Wake up in the morning feelin’ just like me..."

Watch the moment and hear for yourself, below:

Neither Kesha nor her team has addressed the lyric change publicly as of publishing.

Content warning: sexual abuse, domestic violence



On Nov. 16, Cassie filed a sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuit against Combs in New York.

In the suit, Cassie claimed Combs sexually and physically assaulted, trafficked and abused her for over a decade after the pair began a relationship when the "Me & U" singer was just 19 and he was her mentor.

In response, Combs denied the singer's claims and accused Cassie of extortion.

Combs and Cassie settled their lawsuit on Nov. 17, just one day after it was filed in federal court.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Cassie said in a statement, according to USA Today.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best," Combs said in his own statement.

The terms of their settlement have not been publicly disclosed.

Kesha herself was embroiled in a high-profile, near 10-year abuse lawsuit with her own former mentor and producer, Dr. Luke.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.