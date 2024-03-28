Who Is ‘The Diddler’? Diddy’s New Nickname According to Social Media, Explained

Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security Monday (March 25) as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Now, people are calling Diddy, real name Sean Combs, "The Diddler" online. Find out why, below. But first...

Content warning: sexual violence

What Did Diddy Do?

In February 2024, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy.

In the legal documents, Jones accused Diddy of forcing him to procure sex workers and engage in sex acts with said workers and other parties against his will.

Jones claims he was "subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction."

Additionally, he alleges Diddy distributed laced beverages to people who attended Diddy's private parties, including people who were underage, and that the music mogul regularly hosted "sex-trafficking parties" with minors and illegal substances.

According to NBC, Jones allegedly has possession of video tapes of Diddy and his staff "engaging in serious illegal activity." Jones was a producer on Diddy's most recent album, The Love Album: Off the Grid and is seeking $30 million in damages.

Additionally, in November 2023, Diddy's ex-girlfriend and former protégé, R&B-pop artist Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, sued the rapper for sexual assault and years of physical abuse. She claimed Diddy raped in her 2018 and subjected her to yearslong abuse, including taking "complete control" over her life.

Cassie and Diddy ended up settling out of court for an undisclosed amount of money just days after she filed suit.

In November and December 2023, three additional women came forward with sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy, including an anonymous woman who accused Diddy of participating in a gang rape when she was just 17.

As of publishing, Diddy has not been formally charged of a crime by federal prosecutors. He has also denied all accusations and allegations.

Why Are People Calling Diddy 'The Diddler'?

"The Diddler" has been trending on Twitter (now known as X) ever since news of the federal raids on Diddy's homes first broke earlier this week.

"The Diddler" has even become one of the most prevalent memes surrounding Diddy's legal controversies, with the public weighing in on the long list of accusations against the music icon on social media.

The nickname itself stems from the unsavory allegations against Diddy, who has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment, abuse and sexual assault of a minor.

What Does 'The Diddler' Mean?

"The Diddler" is in reference to the word "diddle," and "to diddle" means a number of different things.

According to Merriam-Webster, it means to pull a hoax and/or swindle or cheat someone, while Cambridge Dictionary says it means "to play" with something.

According to Urban Dictionary, "to diddle" is to touch or be touched inappropriately, while over the years someone who is a "diddler" has also become widely understood to mean someone who touches children inappropriately or is a pedophile.

In addition, "The Diddler" may also be a nod to and play on the wily, sneaky Batman villain The Riddler.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of child abuse, help is available through the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-422-4453.