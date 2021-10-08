P. Diddy Makes Cameo in Jesy Nelson’s ‘Boyz’ Solo Debut Music Video

Jesy Nelson’s debut solo music video for “Boyz” lacks no star power, thanks to cameos from both Nicki Minaj and P. Diddy.

On Thursday (Oct. 7), Nelson debuted her debut solo single and collaboration with the “Super Bass” rapper, who provides a verse on the song.

The track also samples Diddy's 2001 single, “Bad Boy for Life,” off The Saga Continues album.

Diddy also appears in Nelson's music video. Mid-video, the iconic rapper rings Nelson's doorbell, much to her apparent annoyance.

“Hey, hey Jeezy, Jesy, Little Mix, whatever you’re calling yourself these days, check it out: I live next door,” he says. “Golf balls through the window is not gonna work, this isn’t going to fly. Friday nights, that’s my night. That’s the night that I party. Hands off of Friday nights. And also, if y’all are having a party, invite me too. Welcome to the neighborhood. Good luck in your career.”

Aside from the appearance and sample, Nelson also references Diddy's original video by sitting on top of a house before joining her band in the garage. She also makes lyrical references to the OG track that inspired her.

Watch the music video, below.

"Boyz" marks the first solo release from Nelson since her departure from Little Mix in December 2020. Minaj previously worked with the girl group on their 2018 single “Woman Like Me.”

Fans seem to approve of her new sound: the video reached No. 1 on YouTube’s trending page and No. 1 on Apple Music/iTunes in both the U.K. and the U.S.