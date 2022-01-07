It’s finally 2022 and a brand new year means brand new music. And with many artists opting to stay put and work on their craft during the ongoing pandemic, there seems to be a lot of new material coming down the pipeline this year, including dozens of albums releasing in 2022.

Whether it’s confirmed releases from the likes of The Weeknd or Charli XCX, or promised but not-set-in-stone albums from artists such as Sky Ferreira and Avril Lavigne, there’s plenty of new music to look forward to this year. And then, of course, there's Rihanna. Every year, fans and critics alike claim that she will finally drop a new record. Will 2022 be the year she actually does it, or is that just wishful thinking?

Below, find out about 11 pop albums that will be released (hopefully) in 2022.