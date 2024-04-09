What Is Rihanna’s Favorite Thing About L.A.? You’ll Never Guess the Answer

In a new Interview interview, Rihanna opened up about multiple topics, including Fenty Beauty, A$AP Rocky, her kids, and more.

In one segment, she revealed her favorite part about Hollywood, and the answer isn't necessarily one you'd expect from an international pop star and beauty mogul.

"What’s the best part about L.A.?" the interviewer asked the "Diamonds" singer.

"My gynecologist, truthfully," Rihanna replied.

"I wouldn’t trade her for the world. That’s why I had my babies in L.A. Besides that, great doctors, great therapists for kids, great teachers," she continued.

The star also gave love to New York City and Paris.

"I like New York for the ability to figure your day out just getting outside. You can do eight things on the same block. With L.A., you have to really know what you’re doing before you leave home," she shared.

"And [L.A.] used to be the best weather and now it’s really cold all the time. I don’t get that. But New York is great for adventure, for the grit, for fashion, for everything that brings you back to reality," she said.

Rihanna also discussed her friendship with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, the president and first lady of France.

"So we like Paris for double dates," the interviewer inferred after Rihanna called the couple "very humble," "delightful," and "graceful."

However, she still has strong, deep roots in her home country of Barbados.

"Barbados will always be home. One hundred percent. I’m still a citizen after all these years," the fashion icon said.

Elsewhere in the interview, she shared adorable details about her babies, RZA and Riot.

The singer revealed that RZA's first word was "hey" and that he "gets really emotional" over "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

Rihanna also shared that while new music is still mysteriously up in the air, one thing she's definitely open to in her future is more kids with Rocky.

"I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy," she said.