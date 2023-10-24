5 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Taylor Swift Wrote for Other Artists

Taylor Swift is a force in the music industry. She is an accomplished singer and performer, but she is also a master songwriter.

The "Shake It Off" singer has a knack for writing smash hits about the ups and downs of love — including songs about her string of exes, such as Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Joe Alwyn.

Case in point: Her 2012 single "All Too Well" (which was re-released in 2021) is believed to be about her short-lived fling with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal. Naturally, it was a massive hit.

The Grammy winner has a hand in writing every song that appear on her albums. Although she trusts a handful of co-writers, including Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, Aaron Dessner and ex-beau Alwyn, several songs, including her entire third studio album Speak Now, are completely comprised of lyrics written by Swift.

Besides writing smash hits for herself, the global superstar has written, or co-written, big songs for other artists.

Below, discover five songs that Swift wrote or co-wrote for other artists and bands.