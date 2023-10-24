5 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Taylor Swift Wrote for Other Artists
Taylor Swift is a force in the music industry. She is an accomplished singer and performer, but she is also a master songwriter.
The "Shake It Off" singer has a knack for writing smash hits about the ups and downs of love — including songs about her string of exes, such as Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Joe Alwyn.
Case in point: Her 2012 single "All Too Well" (which was re-released in 2021) is believed to be about her short-lived fling with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal. Naturally, it was a massive hit.
The Grammy winner has a hand in writing every song that appear on her albums. Although she trusts a handful of co-writers, including Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, Aaron Dessner and ex-beau Alwyn, several songs, including her entire third studio album Speak Now, are completely comprised of lyrics written by Swift.
Besides writing smash hits for herself, the global superstar has written, or co-written, big songs for other artists.
Below, discover five songs that Swift wrote or co-wrote for other artists and bands.
- 1
"This Is What You Came For," Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna
Taylor Swift wrote the smash hit Rihanna collab with her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris.
In July 2017, TMZ reported that Harris and Swift "both knew the song would be a hit, but Taylor wrote it for Calvin and both agreed it was a bad idea to let the world know they collaborated as a couple ... it would overshadow the song."
According to People, Swift wrote "This Is What You Came For" under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.
- 2
"Better Man," Little Big Town
The country group, composed of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, released "Better Man" in 2016, eventually winning song of the year at the 2017 Country Music Awards.
"She sent us the song … We were like, 'Wow! Taylor sent us a song. She's one of the best songwriters ever," Schlapman told Taste of Country in 2016.
Swift later re-recorded the song for her own album, Red (Taylor's Version).
- 3
"Babe," Sugarland
Taylor Swift worked with Train's Pat Monahan to co-write the song for the wildly popular country group composed of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush.
"[Taylor] reached out. We [have] obviously known each other for many years. When she was first getting started we had just had our first little EP out, called Premium Quality Tunes," Nettles told Billboard in 2018.
Swift is featured on the track and even re-recorded the song for her own album, Red (Taylor's Version).
- 4
"Two Is Better Than One," Boys Like Girls
Taylor Swift collaborated with the rock band in 2009, and was prominently featured on the smash hit track.
According to Billboard, the song helped to boost the band's already-successful image and displayed their "softer side."
- 5
"Best Days of Your Life," Kellie Pickler
Taylor Swift collaborated with the American Idol alum on the country breakup anthem.
"Taylor Swift and I actually wrote this song together while we were on tour with Brad Paisley. I had went through a really bad breakup a while back, so we wrote the song about the relationship that went sour," Pickler told The Boot.
"It's so funny, because Taylor always says that she has the 'Picture [to Burn]' song, and Carrie Underwood has 'Before He Cheats' ... and now 'Best Days of Your Life' — that's my kiss-off song!" she added.