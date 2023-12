Rihanna Loves A$AP Rocky ‘Differently As a Dad': ‘Major Turn On’

Rihanna says A$AP Rocky as a dad is a "major turn on".

The Love on the Brain singer, who has RZA, 19 months, and Riot, four months, with the rapper, "loved" her partner "differently" when he became a father and playfully admitted their kids love him so much she just feels like "an extra."

She told Access Hollywood: “I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad).

"And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Rihanna gushing over Rocky as a father comes after he declared that “making children” with Rihanna is their “best creation so far.”

Despite the numerous crossovers in their respective careers, the 35-year-old musician doesn't think they could collaborate in a better way than in their family life.

Asked by Complex magazine if he and Rihanna would collaborate on a project for Puma, where they are both creative directors of their respective lines, Rocky said: “What could we team up and just like f****** smash and go crazy on?

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children.

“I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing’s better than that.”

Rocky went on to pay tribute to “a ghost designer named God,” who “shaped everything" for the couple.

He concluded: “And we have these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration.”