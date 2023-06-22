Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Married?

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky tie the knot?

On Wednesday (June 21), the "Umbrella" singer attended Rocky's Spotify Beach concert at the Cannes Lions Festival. Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump, as she is expecting her second child with the rapper.

During his set, he dedicated his song “D.M.B. (DAT$ MAH B!*$H)” to Rihanna, but what he said made fans question if they married.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf-----g building," he said before performing the track. Ironically, the music video for the single ends with a scene where he seemingly marries Rihanna, who was seen in a red veil and gown.

It was previously rumored that the couple would tie the knot in a beach ceremony in February 2023, though nothing has been confirmed.

Fans also speculated that their 2023 Met Gala red carpet look was a subtle nod to the fact that they wed. Rihanna wore a white gown while Rocky donned a black tuxedo.

"She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump – and they won’t be stopping at two children, either," An insider reported at the time. "Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience."

The couple are parents to their son Rza, who was born in May 2022. Rihanna made headlines after she announced that she was expecting their second child during her Super Bowl halftime performance this past February.