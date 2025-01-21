Jade Says Being in Little Mix Caused Jesy Nelson ‘Lasting Damage’

Jade Thirlwall, who's been going by simply Jade since releasing her solo music, revealed more info about what tensions were like behind the scenes with ex-Little Mix member Jesy Nelson.

Nelson left the group – which also includes Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – in December 2020 to pursue a solo career after revealing that she was "miserable" in the band.

The group carried on as a trio until their hiatus was announced in 2022, allowing all of the members to work on solo projects.

Now, Jade is shedding more light on the group's relationship with Nelson prior to her departure, including how being in the group left Nelson with "lasting damage."

"I will never begrudge Jesy wanting to leave because if she needed to do that for herself, no matter what happened behind the scenes or anything that unfolded, I’ll never discredit or invalidate the struggles that she had in the group," Jade said in an interview on Louis Theroux's podcast.

"Particularly at the beginning, she did suffer the most in terms of trolling, the press being really mean. All of that stuff," she revealed.

"And it really did some lasting damage and we always tried our best to support her in that," the "It Girl" singer continued.

"Sometimes you get it wrong, sometimes you get it right. Like I said before, we’re not qualified, especially at 18 years old, to help someone with that," she shared.

"You just try to be a friend as much as you can. I think towards the end, she gradually clocked out, and that’s fair enough," Jade said.

Notably, Nelson revealed to The Sun that hadn't spoken to the other Little Mix girls in "over two years" in 2023.

"No, we haven’t talked since then [her departure]. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting," she said at the time.

"I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented," she added.

More recently, Nelson responded to a fan's question on social media about if she had heard Jade's single "Angel of My Dreams."

The Daily Mail reported that a fan asked, "Jesy, have you heard Angel Of My Dreams? Do you like the song?"

Nelson replied, "I have it's a vibe!!!"