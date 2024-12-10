Jade Almost Didn’t Try Out for ‘X Factor’ Because of a ‘Crappy Boyfriend’

We were thiiiis close to a Little Mix without Jade.

In a new interview with People, the "Angel of My Dreams" singer revealed that she actually almost didn't go to the X Factor audition that led to the creation of Little Mix because she "couldn't be bothered."

Since it was her third time trying out for the hit music reality TV series, Jade said she didn't know if it was worth it and wanted to hang out with her "crappy boyfriend" instead.

"The final year I auditioned, I couldn't be bothered because I was with a crappy boyfriend, and I was like, ‘Oh, I just want to hang out with him,'" she shared.

"I just didn't know if it was realistic anymore. I was going to do an art degree for theater production and stuff," she revealed.

Things turned around after a pep talk from Jade's older brother. (Everyone say, 'Thank you, Jade's brother!')

"Then, my older brother was like, 'Just go one more time. You never know what's going to happen. You've got nothing to lose.' I was like, 'Fine.' I went, and then I got put in Little Mix, so thank God," Jade said.

Little Mix went on to become the biggest girl group in the world and the most successful X Factor winner ever.

Since Jesy Nelson exited the group and the girls went on hiatus in 2022, the trio has been pursuing solo projects.

Leigh-Anne dropped her EP No Hard Feelings in June, while Perrie has released a series of singles since April, including her holiday tune "Christmas Magic" in November.

Now, Jade is set to release her first solo album next year featuring singles "Angel of My Dreams," "Fantasy," "Midnight Cowboy" and more.