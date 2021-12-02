Why Are Little Mix Going on a Break?

Little Mix are planning on going on hiatus, but what does this mean for the future of the record-breaking U.K. girl group?

On Thursday (Dec. 2), the trio announced their impending break in a statement shared on Twitter. Members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed that their hiatus will begin in the new year following their U.K. tour in support of their 2020 record, Confetti.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti Tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the statement reads.

The women have had a whirlwind year after Nelson left the group in December 2020 to pursue a solo career. Additionally, Edwards welcomed a child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Pinnock also welcomed her first children, twins, with her fiancé Andre Gray.

"It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the statement continues. "We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

Despite the upcoming time away, the group confirms that this is not the end for Little Mix.

"We are not splitting up ... Little Mix are here to stay," they assure fans in the statement. "We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more."

Their message concludes with a reminder to Mixers that they are "sisters" and that "we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives."

Read their full statement, below.