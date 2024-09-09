Diddy Unloading $61 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Six Months After Being Raided by Homeland Security

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly officially placed his lavish $61.5 million Beverly Hills home up for sale six months after being raided by Homeland Security.

According to Page Six, the rapper purchased the home 10 years ago for $40 million, and Diddy trying to offload the mansion "comes as no surprise to insiders, despite the recent controversy surrounding the hip-hop mogul."

The insider insists he had already planned to sell the home before being raided.

Another source told Fox News Digital that the sale of his 10-bedroom, 13-bath estate "has nothing to do with any civil litigation or investigation."

"Diddy established his primary residence in Miami years ago and always planned to sell his LA home once his daughters grew up and moved out. He’s an empty nester and spends most of his time in Florida," they told the outlet.

As previously reported, on March 25, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's Los Angeles and Miami homes were both raided by federal authorities in connection to a sex-trafficking investigation.

Videos showed the Department of Homeland Security moving swiftly into the houses with guns and bringing out numerous people in handcuffs, including Diddy's sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs.

Diddy has been sued by multiple people for sexual assault, sexual abuse and other alleged crimes.

Singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who dated the rapper for year in the early 2000s, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court last year accusing Diddy of sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual battery, sexual assault and gender-motivated violence.