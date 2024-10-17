Liam Payne ‘Jumped’ From Hotel Room Balcony Before Death: REPORT

New details have emerged in the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne.

Authorities in Argentina have now confirmed Payne "jumped from the balcony" of his third-floor hotel room Wednesday (Oct. 16), resulting in his death at the age of 31.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, revealed the news to People.

After his fall, police were called to the scene and Payne was pronounced dead.

People reports Payne suffered from "a fracture at the base of the skull" following the fall.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the pop star's death is currently underway, including plans for an autopsy.

According to La Nacion, a worker at the hotel initially reported Payne as being intoxicated, and believed the singer may have been under the influence of drugs. No substance use has been confirmed at time of publishing.

A witness reported that Payne fell around 5PM Wednesday and that he had exhibited erratic behavior in the hotel lobby prior to his passing.

The musician reportedly smashed his laptop and was carried back to his hotel room.

After his balcony fall, a tent was placed over the singer's body.

In the hours prior to his death, Payne was seen on social media posting images and videos of himself on Snapchat. According to his posts, Payne had planned to play polo and ride horses during his trip to Argentina.

Payne is survived by his parents; two older sisters; and his 7-year-old son, Bear.