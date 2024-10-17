Liam Payne’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Liam Payne's official case of death has been revealed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Payne's died from trauma and internal and external bleeding. The incident is labeled as “doubtful death,” which the local prosecutor said is standard protocol.

Payne's time of death is listed as 5:07 p.m. on Oct.16. He fell from a third-story balcony and his body was ultimately taken to the city's morgue. While there, an autopsy was performed and the doctors doing so revealed that “the cause of death of Liam James Payne, determined macroscopically, has been polytrauma, internal and external hemorrhage," the outlet reports.

The prosecutor’s office went on to say that Payne “was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse.” The Hollywood Reporter adds that substances were found in Payne's room that "would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture." However, the prosecutor noted that they are still awaiting the results of some tests before confirming if the substances found are narcotics.

"Beyond reconstructing the circumstances of the musician’s death, the investigation is also aimed at determining the possible involvement of third parties in the events prior to the victim’s death," a press release said.

Prior to Payne's death, the hotel manager phoned the local authorities to ask for help dealing with a guest that was "under the influence of drugs and alcohol and had destroyed some objects in the room," according to the Associated Press.

It comes after the outlet reported that Payne had "jumped" off of the balcony in his room.

Payne was 31-years-old and is survived by his son Bear.