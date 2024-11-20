One Direction Members Bittersweetly Reunite for Liam Payne’s Funeral

The four remaining former One Direction members had a bittersweet reunion at Liam Payne's funeral on Nov. 20.

The funeral service for the late 1D singer was held in the English countryside and was attended by his family, friends, fans and more, including his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik also showed up to pay their respects to Payne.

The band members have not been seen together publicly since their hiatus in 2016, a year after Malik's departure from the group in 2015.

The members were snapped arriving at the funeral in similar black suits.

Fans found the presence of all the members bittersweet since such a tragic event is not the kind of reunion anyone ever wished for.

"Seeing Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik [and Styles and Horan] in the same picture but [at] Liam Payne's funeral seems so... weird... and sad," one fan tweeted.

"All the boys are there... I'm not okay," another fan tweeted.

Payne died after suffering a fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina and his death is now under investigation after his toxicology report revealed a cocktail of drugs in his system.

Following his tragic death, many celebrities and friends paid tribute to the star on social media, including his former bandmates.

"I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life," Tomlinson wrote on Instagram, calling Payne his "brother."

The One Direction official Instagram account also made its first post in years to honor Payne.

They said they "loved [Liam] dearly" and "will miss him terribly."

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," they added.