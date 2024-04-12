How to Stream Coachella From Home if You Can’t Go to the Desert Festival

Why go to the desert when you can enjoy Coachella from home (in air conditioning)?

The annual music festival is set to take place between Apr. 12-14 and Apr. 19-21 and will broadcast select sets from your favorite artists. This year, fans can stream the music festival via Coachella's official YouTube channel. Each of the stages (Coachella, Mojave, Sonora, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara and Gobi) has its own video stream.

New this year, is a multi-view format, available on televisions for fans to watch up to four stages live at the same time. Once the live streams end each day, they will be re-broadcasted until the next day's live stream begins.

Find out all of the details about the iconic music festival and how to enjoy it from the comforts of your own home, below.

Where is Coachella?

The music festival of the same name takes place in Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif. at the Empire Polo Club.

Who is Headlining Coachella?

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat will be headlining 2024 Coachella. In addition, No Doubt will be reuniting on both Saturday dates to perform for the first time in nearly a decade.

Coachella 2024 Set Times:

Fans can discover the set times via Coachella's website which is notated by Stage and date.