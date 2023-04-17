Bad Bunny Shades Harry Styles at Coachella: ‘Harry Could Never Do El Apagon’

It appears Bad Bunny threw some shade toward Harry Styles during his Coachella set this past weekend.

While performing his single "El Apagón" off his acclaimed album Un Verano Sin Ti, the screen behind Bad Bunny displayed a fan tweet that referenced both him and the former One Direction member.

"Goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon," the tweet read.

See below:

It appears the original tweet has since been deleted by the person who initially shared it.

Interestingly, Bad Bunny has showed his support of Styles in a variety of ways over the past few years.

For one, the rapper-singer attended Styles' Love On Tour trek and even flashed the singer a hand heart.

In March, the Puerto Rican superstar appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he performed one of Styles' songs, "As It Was," during his "Carpool Karaoke" segment.

Watch Bad Bunny on 'Carpool Karaoke' Below:

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles went head-to-head at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Both stars competed against each other in the coveted Album of the Year category. Ultimately, Styles took home the trophy for Harry's House.

Regardless, Bad Bunny made history with the nomination for his album Un Verano Sin Ti, which marked the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Reportedly, Bad Bunny is currently dating Styles' rumored ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

Styles headlined Coachella in 2022.