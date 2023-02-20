Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Might Be Dating and the Internet Really Hates It

Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dating? It looks like it — and fans are pressed.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Grammy winner and model were spotted out to dinner with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber at Wally's in Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Though the dinner appeared to be a double date, Bad Bunny reportedly left the restaurant via a separate exit after the meal, presumably to avoid extra attention.

The outing comes just days after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi claimed Bad Bunny and Kendall were spotted kissing at an L.A. club earlier this month.

The blind item was shared on the account's podcast, Deux U.

"This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night," the podcast host alleged in a recent episode.

"I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club ... It was the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. She left the club, got into her car. Two minutes later, they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around," the host continued.

The rumored romance between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner has rocked social media, with many fans sharing memes and outrageous reactions about the potential couple.

Check out some of the funniest reactions below, but be warned: the internet has no chill and no mercy.

