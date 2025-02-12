These celebrities who almost went naked on the red carpet prove some stars are willing to take fashion and shock value to the extreme.

Over the years a number of barely-there red carpet dresses have made headlines, such as Rose McGowan's infamous, nearly nude 1998 MTV Video Music Awards gown.

She attended the awards show with rocker Marilyn Manson in a sheer dress by designer Maja Hanson that revealed her breasts and butt.

She later explained that the exposure served as a pivotal empowering moment for her.

"It was my first big public appearance after being sexually assaulted. I did it with power. I didn't do it with my hand on my hip to be sexy," she told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2020.

On the other hand, some stars' takes on the nude red carpet look have presented a different tone.

Bianca Censori, who is married to Kanye West, arrived at the 2025 Grammys in a completely nude mesh mini-dress that left nothing to the imagination.

"I thought they might’ve been arguing or something. She didn’t look like was fully on board with the scandal he wanted to create on the carpet," social media star Riley Mae Lewis told the U.K. Sun of what she allegedly witnessed between the rapper and his wife on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, stars including Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and Charli XCX, who are known for pushing the envelope in music and fashion, are also some of the biggest red carpet risk-takers who haven't been afraid to show a little skin.

In any event, these daring celebrities give "free the nipple" a new meaning.