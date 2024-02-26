Bad Bunny Is Now on the Raya Dating App

Bad Bunny has joined exclusive dating app Raya following his split from Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer is reportedly using the app to find dates on his Most Wanted Tour.

According to The Sun on Sunday, his profile was changed last week to say he was "visiting Salt Lake City from San Juan," when he performed in the city.

He has also linked his page to "Let’s Go to My Crib" by Volito and Randy Jowell, and shared a photograph of himself wearing a white bathrobe.

Meanwhile, Kendall, 28, who dated the rapper for almost a year, has reportedly grown close to her former boyfriend Devin Booker, who she split from in 2022.

TMZ reports that the supermodel and the basketball star are taking things slowly and are not yet exclusive.

However, they were spotted in the same suite together at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas recently.

And Kendall has reportedly been traveling to support Devin at his basketball games.

In 2021 Kendall revealed why she likes to keep her relationships private.

Confirming her relationship with Devin, she told Andy Cohen: "He’s my boyfriend. No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and do them pretty publicly…. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."