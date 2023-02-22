IFPI Reveals the Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2022

Who was the biggest global artist in 2022?

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry released its annual Top 10 Global Artist Chart.

Each year, the IFPI awards a physical trophy to the artist who nabs the No. 1 spot. Previous winners from years past include One Direction, BTS, Drake and more.

Taylor Swift was the top global recording artist of 2022, marking her third time being awarded the honor. According to the IFPI, this makes Swift the most successful artist in the organization's decade-long history.

BTS, who took the top spot in 2020 and 2021, came in second for 2022. The superstar Korean music group has been included on IFPI's list five times.

Drake came in third place for 2022, marking his sixth appearance in the top five on the chart.

Notably, Swift is the only woman featured on IFPI's top 10 list this year. The only other woman who has won the top award is Adele, who was the top global recording artist of 2015.