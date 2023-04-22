Bad Bunny Apologizes to Harry Styles During Coachella Performance

Bad Bunny issued a public apology to Harry Styles during his Coachella set.

On Friday (Apr. 21), Bad Bunny took the stage to headline Coachella's second weekend in Indio, Calif. During the first weekend's performance, the "La Jumpa" hitmaker performed in front of a large screen which featured tweets from fans along with the graphics that his team created. One of the tweets read, “Good night, Benito could do ‘As It Was’, but Harry could never do ‘El Apagon’.”

Many saw this as a diss to the One Direction alum as both performers were nominated for the 2022 Album of the Year award at this past year's Grammys. Styles' record Harry's House won and beat out Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti. Social media erupted into a firestorm from the seeming shade thrown.

However, during his set this weekend, he corrected the mistake by sending a message to Styles on the big screen via a tweet.

"Sorry Harry, it was a mistake from my team," the message read. "We love you <3."

Bad Bunny's team previously confirmed that he did not approve the tweet before the performance. A representative told Rolling Stone that he declined to comment, but released a statement from the company that provided the background visuals, Sturdy Co.

“Our intention is to create light-hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer,” the statement read. “The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”