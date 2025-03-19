We all know the old adage "sex sells," where companies use enticing imagery and themes in their advertisements to attract attention in the hopes of boosting sales.

No one does it better than Calvin Klein, the fashion brand that transformed ordinary underwear into designer underwear, changing the industry forever.

Since its inception, Calvin Klein's underwear ads have become cultural moments featuring A-list actors, models, athletes and musicians.

Already known for its iconic jeans, the company debuted its Calvin Klein underwear campaign in 1982, with an advert starring Olympian Tom Hintnaus.

Decades later, and taking advantage of social media, the revolutionary fashion brand launched the #MyCalvins campaign, in which celebrities, influencers and everyday people can share their Calvin moments—preferably in their underwear—on social media.

It's no doubt Calvin Klein changed the underwear game forever, and these days people look forward to the brands campaigns so they can catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities in their skivvies.

Below, check out six famous men who flaunted their assets in iconic Calvin Klein ads.

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, joined the Calvin Klein Hall of Fame as the face of their Spring 2025 campaign in a series of steamy shots, as well as a video.

"I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine," the Latin trap star said in a statement.

Justin Bieber

The fashion brand recruited Justin Bieber for their Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear campaign in 2015 amid promotions for the singer's smash-hit album Purpose.

The brand turned to the Canadian pop star yet again in 2019 for an ad alongside the singer's model wife, Hailey Bieber.

Michael B. Jordan

The Black Panther actor starred as the face of Calvin Klein's underwear campaign in Spring 2023.

After the photos of Jordan in boxer briefs hit the web, his buddies gave him a hard time. As he told GQ, "Of course, everybody hit me about those. My guys, they talk s--t. It's the most probably exposing photos that I've had so far in my career… [so it’s] a catch-22. Of course, it’s great and all that cool stuff, but then your boys, they don’t want to see that s--t in their timeline."

Jeremy Allen White

Actor Jeremy Allen White sizzled in a video advert for the Calvin Klein Fall 2024 campaign.

The Shameless star sported the classic Calvin Klein white tee and white boxer briefs in his hometown of New York City.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, starred in the fiery 2019 Calvin Klein "I Speak My Truth" campaign.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was featured as part of the company's 50th Anniversary celebration.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg, a.k.a. Marky Mark, is undeniably the face that pops up the quickest when most people reminisce about Calvin Klein underwear. (Well, for Gen X, anyway.)

The actor famously starred in a scandalous 1992 campaign for the brand—alongside supermodel Kate Moss, no less!—and fans back then plastered his poster on their bedroom walls.

