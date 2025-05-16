Is This Rihanna’s New Baby’s Name?

Rihanna announced her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala and while little is known about the child, a potential baby name has been revealed.

According to a study by VegasInsider, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's third child is likely to be named Rebel. The name was used after the organization compiled data from both Rihanna and Rocky's song lyrics.

"Based on a full analysis of Rihanna’s lyrics — we’re talking thousands of words across dozens of tracks — one name keeps showing up with the right mix of edge and meaning: Rebel," a spokesperson for VegasInsider shared.

"It starts with R (just like RZA and Riot), shows up frequently in hip-hop lyrics, and has that same rebellious streak the couple has leaned into," the spokesperson added.

However, VegasInsider shared that the name Rogue is not far behind with odds sitting around 48 percent, calling just six points shy of Rebel's 54 percent. Another possible name is Royal with a 31 percent chance. Rayne and Ryder have the least likely chance among the names with 14 precent and 11 percent.

READ MORE: Rihanna Finally Releasing New Music

Seemingly adding to the speculation that Rebel will be the name of Rihanna and Rocky's new child's name, the rapper appeared on the May 7 episode of Late Night With Seth Myers to reveal that their child will have a name that begins with the letter R.

When asked by the host if his and Rihanna's third child will have a name theta begins with R since his other two children's names do, Rocky replied with "For sure."

Rocky and Rihanna share sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 22 months. The rapper expressed his excitement about having a third child while at the Met Gala.

“It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy," Rocky shared to the Associated Press.