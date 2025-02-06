Rihanna Finally Releasing New Music

Rihanna is back to making music. Finally. Sorta.

On Thursday (Feb. 6), the trailer dropped for the new Smurfs movie, which stars the singer as the voice of Smurfette.

At the beginning of the trailer, Rihanna can be seen talking to the camera, introducing herself, and sharing her excitement for audiences to see the movie when it's released on July 18.

The trailer also features Rihanna singing a cover of Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."

Check out the trailer for the new Smurfs movie below:

At the end of the clip, it's revealed that Rihanna has recorded brand new music specifically for the Smurfs movie soundtrack, Variety confirms.

Details about the new tracks are not known at this time.

Rihanna's music career has been one of the most successful and influential in the industry. She rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits such as "Pon de Replay" and "SOS," but it was her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad, featuring "Umbrella," that cemented her status as a global superstar.

Over the years, she continued to dominate the charts with albums such as Loud, Talk That Talk and Unapologetic. Her last studio album, Anti, was released in 2016 and showcased a more experimental and mature sound, earning critical acclaim and massive commercial success.

Since then, Rihanna has largely stepped away from music to focus on her business ventures, including her Fenty Beauty empire and Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Fans have eagerly awaited new music, and while she briefly returned with her 2022 song "Lift Me Up" for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, she has yet to release a new album.