14 Pop Stars Who Suffered Nude Photo Leaks

Being a celebrity may come with many perks, but the notoriety also comes with invasions of privacy, as these pop stars who had nude photos leak can attest.

From pop-punk leading woman Hayley Williams to male pop stars such as Justin Bieber and Chris Brown, plenty of pop artists have been victimized by nude photo leaks over the years.

Some of these stars opened up about the negative mental toll the hacks took on them, such as Madison Beer.

Others took the invasive leaks in stride and turned them into infamous jokes, such as Calum Hood of 5 Seconds of Summer.

Even legends such as Rihanna have been the victim of a hacker who spread her nude photos online.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is for sure: nude photo leaks are never OK, no matter who they happen to.

Just because someone is a celebrity doesn't mean the world is entitled to see their private photos.

Find out more about how these pop stars and more handled their nude photo leaks, below.