Rihanna Appears to Announce Third Baby on the Way at 2025 Met Gala

It looks like Rihanna is expanding her growing family with rapper beau A$AP Rocky.

The "Love on the Brain" singer appeared to soft-announce she's expecting her third child during the 2025 Met Gala Monday night (May 5) in Manhattan.

Rihanna, always a standout star on the Met Gala red carpet, appeared to reveal her baby bump in a street fashion photo taken just hours before attending the charity gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

In the photo, Rihanna holds an umbrella in the New York City rain while wearing a light blue two-piece set from Miu Miu's Fall 2025 collection.

RiRi is known for casually announcing her pregnancies in the most effortlessly cool ways.

She revealed her first pregnancy in January 2022 while taking a walk with A$AP Rocky in Harlem, New York City. The fashion designer and musician debuted her baby bump in a stylish pink puffer coat, jeans and belly jewelry.

In an even more epic reveal, she announced her second pregnancy while performing as the headliner at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have already welcomed two young sons together as of April 2025.

RZA Athelston Mayers, 3, was born in May 2022. Riot Rose Mayers, 1, was born in August 2023.

Rihanna and A$AP first met during rehearsals for their performance of "Cockiness (Love It)" at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. The following year they collaborated on a song called "Fashion Killa," which Rihanna starred in the music video for.

The couple officially began dating in late 2019.