The 2025 Met Gala red carpet is nearly here, and in just a few short hours we'll have photos of some of the world's biggest stars as they turn out in Manhattan in the name of high fashion.

The 2025 Met Gala takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City Monday night (May 5). The gala is held on the first Monday of May each year.

Fashion-loving viewers at home can watch this year's glitzy red carpet arrivals via Vogue magazine's official live stream, as well as streams on TikTok and YouTube, beginning at 6PM (EST).

This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which is a celebration of Black dandyism and Black style through a historical lens with a focus on menswear.

Attendees are expected to follow the evening's bespoke "Tailored for You" dress code.

The annual event will be hosted by a group of stylish co-chairs including producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, rapper A$AP Rocky, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

NBA superstar LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.

The 2025 Met Gala host committee will include Usher, Spike Lee, Janelle Monae and Doechii.

According to CBS, tickets to this year's Met Gala, which is a charity event to raise funds for the Costume Institute, cost somewhere between $75,000 to $350,000.

Below, see how celebrities interpreted last year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

And then come back tonight at 6PM (EST) to see this year's star-studded sartorial looks!