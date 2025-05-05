Who Is Going to the 2025 Met Gala?
The 2025 Met Gala has arrived!
On Monday evening (May 5), celebrities will take on this year's theme based on the exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which explores the connections between clothing and style and Black identities.
Officially, though, guests are invited to interpret the dress code "Tailored For You" however they like.
According to Vogue, the dress code was inspired by the exhibit's focus on menswear and was "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."
Around 450 guests including "rising stars, young creatives and paragons from the worlds of fashion, the arts, sports, and politics" are expected to grace the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps.
The event is ultra-exclusive (a single ticket can reportedly cost up to $75,000) and the guest list is famously crafted by Vogue's Anna Wintour, who co-chairs the event with selected celebrities each year.
Basketball star LeBron James serves as this year's honorary chair but is unable to attend due to a knee injury he sustained at the end of this year's NBA season.
You can livestream the 2025 Met Gala at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue's website or catch a stream on YouTube.
Confirmed Celebrity Guests at the 2025 Met Gala:
The hosts of the 2025 Met Gala include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and producer Pharrell Williams.
Rapper André 3000, actor Ayo Edebiri, gymnast Simone Biles, rapper Doechii, singer Usher and director Spike Lee, among others, will also be in attendance as part of the hosting committee.
Additionally, actor and singer Teyana Taylor will be hosting the Vogue livestream alongside La La Anthony and comedian Ego Nwodim while influencer Emma Chamberlain handles red carpet interviews.
Meanwhile, celebrities were already spotted getting ready for the big night by attending the 2025 Pre-Met Gala Cocktail Party, like Sabrina Carpenter and Anne Hathaway.
Plus, many fans who eagerly await Zendaya's appearance at fashion's biggest night can rejoice, since the actor has been confirmed to walk the Met steps.
Confirmed celebs include:
Colman Domingo
Lewis Hamilton
A$AP Rocky
Pharrell Williams
André 3000
Ayo Edebiri
Spike Lee
Dapper Dan
Teyana Taylor
La La Anthony
Emma Chamberlain
Ego Nwodim
Zendaya
Sabrina Carpenter
Hunter Schafer
Laura Harrier
Ariana DeBose
Dylan Mulvaney
Usher
Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens
Doechii
Regina King
Janelle Monáe
Bad Bunny
Rumored Celebrity Guests at the 2025 Met Gala:
The biggest question on a lot of fans' minds ahead of the 2025 Met Gala is: If Zendaya is going, does that mean Tom Holland is too?
It hasn't been confirmed, but the actor could appear with his fiancée on the red carpet.
Similarly, since A$AP Rocky is a co-chair this year, it's highly likely that Rihanna could make an appearance on the carpet, and is a fan-favorite to watch.
Plus, will any members of the Kardashian family hit the red carpet?
Rumored celebrity guests:
Tom Holland
Rihanna
Kim Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker
Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet
Kendall Jenner
North West
Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo
Tyla
Rosé of Blackpink
Jennie of Blackpink
Taylor Swift
Doja Cat
Angel Reese
Charli XCX
Lorde
Shaboozey
