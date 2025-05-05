Who Is Going to the 2025 Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala has arrived!

On Monday evening (May 5), celebrities will take on this year's theme based on the exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which explores the connections between clothing and style and Black identities.

Officially, though, guests are invited to interpret the dress code "Tailored For You" however they like.

According to Vogue, the dress code was inspired by the exhibit's focus on menswear and was "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."

Around 450 guests including "rising stars, young creatives and paragons from the worlds of fashion, the arts, sports, and politics" are expected to grace the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps.

READ MORE: Met Gala 2024 Photos: See Pics of Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The event is ultra-exclusive (a single ticket can reportedly cost up to $75,000) and the guest list is famously crafted by Vogue's Anna Wintour, who co-chairs the event with selected celebrities each year.

Basketball star LeBron James serves as this year's honorary chair but is unable to attend due to a knee injury he sustained at the end of this year's NBA season.

You can livestream the 2025 Met Gala at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue's website or catch a stream on YouTube.

Confirmed Celebrity Guests at the 2025 Met Gala:

The hosts of the 2025 Met Gala include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and producer Pharrell Williams.

Rapper André 3000, actor Ayo Edebiri, gymnast Simone Biles, rapper Doechii, singer Usher and director Spike Lee, among others, will also be in attendance as part of the hosting committee.

Additionally, actor and singer Teyana Taylor will be hosting the Vogue livestream alongside La La Anthony and comedian Ego Nwodim while influencer Emma Chamberlain handles red carpet interviews.

Meanwhile, celebrities were already spotted getting ready for the big night by attending the 2025 Pre-Met Gala Cocktail Party, like Sabrina Carpenter and Anne Hathaway.

Plus, many fans who eagerly await Zendaya's appearance at fashion's biggest night can rejoice, since the actor has been confirmed to walk the Met steps.

Confirmed celebs include:

Colman Domingo

Lewis Hamilton

A$AP Rocky

Pharrell Williams

André 3000

Ayo Edebiri

Spike Lee

Dapper Dan

Teyana Taylor

La La Anthony

Emma Chamberlain

Ego Nwodim

Zendaya

Sabrina Carpenter

Hunter Schafer

Laura Harrier

Ariana DeBose

Dylan Mulvaney

Usher

Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens

Doechii

Regina King

Janelle Monáe

Bad Bunny

Rumored Celebrity Guests at the 2025 Met Gala:

The biggest question on a lot of fans' minds ahead of the 2025 Met Gala is: If Zendaya is going, does that mean Tom Holland is too?

It hasn't been confirmed, but the actor could appear with his fiancée on the red carpet.

Similarly, since A$AP Rocky is a co-chair this year, it's highly likely that Rihanna could make an appearance on the carpet, and is a fan-favorite to watch.

Plus, will any members of the Kardashian family hit the red carpet?

Rumored celebrity guests:

Tom Holland

Rihanna

Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker

Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet

Kendall Jenner

North West

Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo

Tyla

Rosé of Blackpink

Jennie of Blackpink

Taylor Swift

Doja Cat

Angel Reese

Charli XCX

Lorde

Shaboozey