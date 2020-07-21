KJ Apa had to remove a "shard of metal" from his eyeball over the weekend.

The Riverdale star, who recently made headlines for posting some truly bizarre dance videos, filmed the terrifying incident and posted it to his Instagram account Sunday (July 19).

In the two-minute clip, he's seen holding open his left eyelid as his friend and celebrity hairstylist Jason Schneidman attempts to remove the metal with a Q-Tip. "Oh yeah, I see it right there," Schneidman says. "Oh my God, I can't believe that."

However, after he's unsuccessful, Apa tries to take out the small fragment on his own. "Bro, I don't think you should be doing that," Apa's friend warns in the video. "I think you need a doctor to do it. I think the doctor should do that."

"Bro, it’s stuck in there, bro. It’s really stuck," Apa adds while examining his eye in the mirror. "I have to work tomorrow."

The 23-year-old actor then makes a second attempt and gets the piece of metal out before realizing the shard actually punctured a hole in his eye and could have caused permanent damage.

"You're going to be okay. Stop freaking out," another friend is heard telling an emotional Apa as he seemingly breaks down into tears before the video ends.

Watch the clip for yourself, below:

The next day, Apa took to his Instagram Story to provide an update for his fans. "The eye is good. I'm seeing a doctor tomorrow. My appointment's at eight o'clock," he said. "I just want to say thanks for all the support. I appreciate it a lot. My eye's fine."

On Tuesday (July 21), he shared a few more Stories during and after his visit to the doctor, telling fans he's A-okay but that he's really glad he got it checked out by a medical professional because there was still some debris left in his eye.