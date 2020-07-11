KJ Apa Grew a Mountain Man Beard and Is Making Bizarre Videos on TikTok

KJ Apa is now sporting a giant beard and is creating bizarre videos on TikTok.

The 23-year-old actor is showing off a new side of his personality. Who knew that the Riverdale star could dance? Apa has been sharing several videos of him and his new beard dancing on the app.

He has over 380,000 followers with over a million likes. You won't find his TikTok account under his name, it's @user5087822279194. Apa's display name on the app is "fifiisqueen." His bio also gives a nod to the mysterious Fifi. "There is only one queen and her name is Fifi," Apa wrote.

Fans were treated to a video of Apa dancing shirtless to “Stunnin’” by Curtis Waters. "Can’t stop will NOT stop," he captioned the video.

Apa has not been shy about his new addiction. “I’m addicted to TikTok," he said in a recent Instagram Story according to Just Jared Jr. "I’m addicted to it. I can’t get off of it,” he said. “Anyhow, you guys can follow me. My name is… I love it. @fifiisqueen, follow me."

Watch some of his videos, below.