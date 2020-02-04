Riverdale's KJ Apa just confirmed his relationship with new girlfriend Clara Berry.

On Monday (February 3), the Australian actor sent fans into a frenzy after seemingly going Instagram official with the French model. He shared a PDA-filled pic from what appeared to be a romantic getaway to Paris that sees him sitting on a chair as his new lady love wraps her arms around him and kisses from behind.

He captioned the loved-up shot, "coup de foudre," which translates to love at first sight.

Seventeen reports the internet first started to speculate something was going on between Apa and Berry after eagle-eyed fans spotted the two liking each other's Instagram pics. He then further fueled dating rumors after low-key revealing he was in love during an interview with Wired in December.

Since his rise to fame, Apa has stayed very private about his love life but he has opened up about the importance of timing and finding the right girl. “I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl. I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now," he told Cosmopolitan in 2017.

Last year, the 22-year-old was rumored to be dating his A Dog's Purpose co-star, Britt Robertson, after the pair were reportedly seen kissing at a Comic-Con party. However, neither ever confirmed or denied the reports.