Why Norah O’Donnell is Stepping Down as ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor

Norah O'Donnell announced that she is stepping down as the host of CBS Evening News.

The 50-year-old journalist will remain with the network as a correspondent.

"After this year’s election, I’ve decided I will be leaving my role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News to take on a new position at the network. We just celebrated an amazing five years together. I love what I do, and I am so fortunate to work with the best journalists and people in the business," O'Donnell wrote in a note to staff Tuesday, according to Fox News.

"There’s so much work to be proud of! But I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, tied to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle. It’s time to do something different. This presidential election will be my seventh as a journalist, and for many of us in this business we tend to look at our careers in terms of these milestone events," she added.

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon released a statement, saying that the network "will share more about our plans soon."

O'Donnell, who began hosting CBS Evening News in 2019, will continue to anchor major coverage for the network leading up to the 2024 Election including the Democratic National Convention and Election Night.

She reportedly will continue to contribute to 60 Minutes and other special news programs as part of her new agreement with CBS.