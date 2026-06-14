Oliver Tree has reportedly died following a helicopter crash in Brazil. He was 32.

According to CNN Brazil, citing the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, Tree was among six people killed Sunday morning after two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard in southwest Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the crash.

Deadly Helicopter Collision

Reports indicate Tree was traveling in one of the helicopters with passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilot Alexandre Souza.

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The second helicopter was reportedly being flown by pilot Charles Marsillac, who was alone at the time of the collision.

All six people involved in the crash were reported dead. Officials are still working to determine exactly what led to the accident.

From Viral Star to Global Success

Tree first began making a name for himself in music as a teenager, collaborating with artists including Skrillex and Zeds Dead under the name "Tree."

After releasing an independent album in 2013 and later stepping away to study music technology, he returned and steadily built a devoted following thanks to his unique blend of alternative music, humor, and larger-than-life visuals.

His debut studio album, Ugly Is Beautiful, arrived in 2020 and was later certified Gold in the United States.

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The album's breakout single, "Life Goes On," became one of his biggest hits and eventually earned Platinum certification.

Tree went on to release several more projects, including Cowboy Tears, Alone in a Crowd, and Love You Madly Hate You Badly, which was released earlier this year.

Known for his unmistakable bowl haircut, oversized outfits, and unconventional approach to music and performance, Tree built one of the most distinctive careers in modern alternative music.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.