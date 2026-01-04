Tom Cruise wants to make history by shooting the first movie in outer space — but political turbulence may be keeping him grounded.

According to insiders, the Mission: Impossible star is facing major delays… because he doesn’t want to ask Donald Trump for help.

Politics in Orbit?

“To make this movie, you need NASA coordination,” one source tells #ShuterScoop. “And Tom didn’t want to ask Donald Trump for a favor. You need federal government permission.”

Cruise has famously kept his politics private, even declining a Kennedy Center Honor from Trump in 2019, reportedly to avoid making a statement.

“He’s never alienated his fan base by getting political — and doesn’t plan to start now,” the insider added.

Trump Wants In — Literally

Adding to the drama? Trump reportedly wants a cameo in the movie — and Cruise isn’t thrilled.

“Tom doesn’t want politics interfering with the project,” the source explained. “But that’s creating tension behind the scenes.”

Space Delays + Stunt Concerns

Even with NASA and SpaceX reportedly on board, the movie is stalled — with insurance concerns, production risks, and the danger of filming in space piling up.

And Cruise’s legendary daredevil energy may not be helping.

“Tom’s made no concessions to age. He’s in insane shape and pushing himself harder than ever,” a source said. “It’s almost like he’ll kill himself to stay on top.”

Still a Go?

NASA has previously expressed public support. In 2020, former administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation.”

But without presidential sign-off, the project remains stuck on Earth — and Cruise may have no choice but to make the call he’s been avoiding.