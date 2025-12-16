WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley says he’s cutting all ties with World Wrestling Entertainment — and Donald Trump is the reason why.

The 60-year-old wrestling legend took to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 16) to announce that he is “parting ways” with the company due to its “close relationship” with President Trump.

Foley called Trump’s inflammatory response to the murders of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner “the final straw.”

“While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me,” Foley wrote.

He continued, “I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy.”

Foley said he informed WWE talent relations that he would not be participating in any future company appearances “as long as this man remains in office.”

READ MORE: Jack White Slams Trump Over Comments About Rob Reiner’s Death – See Statement

He also confirmed he will not renew his WWE Legends contract when it expires in June 2026.

“I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me,” he added.

“But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more,’” Foley added.

Trump’s Rob Reiner Comments

President Trump caused widespread backlash after posting a mocking and politicized response to the deaths of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. The couple was found dead in their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday (Dec. 14).

READ MORE: Nick Reiner Charged With Parents’ Murder — Death Penalty on the Table

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

The statement was widely condemned for its lack of empathy, particularly amid an ongoing investigation involving the Reiners’ son, Nick Reiner, who has been charged in connection with their deaths.

READ MORE: Celebrities You Probably Forgot Fought in the Ring at WWE WrestleMania

Foley said the post reaffirmed his decision to walk away from WWE, a company he has been affiliated with — on and off — since 1996.

Mick Foley: Wrestling Icon, Trump Critic

Foley rose to superstardom under his iconic personas “Mankind,” “Cactus Jack,” and “Dude Love” during WWE’s ‘90s heyday, famously battling legends like The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

He retired from in-ring competition in 2012 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 — the same year Trump was inducted for his past appearances and partnerships with the company.

A longtime advocate for progressive causes, Foley has publicly criticized Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign and again during his 2024 reelection bid.

Walking Away

In a follow-up post, Foley emphasized that his decision was about principle, not performance.

READ MORE: 10 Fastest Championship Matches in WWE History

“This has nothing to do with wrestling and everything to do with humanity,” he wrote. “Sometimes, even when it hurts, you have to take a stand.”