Nick Reiner, the son of acclaimed director Rob Reiner and actress-designer Michele Singer Reiner, has been arrested in connection with the shocking double homicide of his parents — a tragedy that has left Hollywood stunned.

The Charges

According to TMZ , he is in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept., and is being held without bail.

Nick, 32, was taken into custody and formally charged following the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. According to TMZ, their throats were slit after an argument.

The Crime Scene

Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday (Dec. 14).

First responders arrived around 3:30 p.m. after a call for medical aid and discovered both victims unresponsive with injuries described as “consistent with a knife attack.”

Their daughter, Romy Reiner, is believed to have discovered the bodies.

Who Is Nick Reiner?

Nick is the son of Rob and Michele and grew up surrounded by Hollywood royalty — but his path diverged early.

In a 2016 interview with People, Nick detailed his long-running battle with drug addiction, which began in his early teens.

By the age of 15, he had already entered rehab. Over time, he cycled through more than a dozen treatment centers and spent extended periods homeless across several states, including Maine, New Jersey, and Texas.

“I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street,” he told the outlet. “It was not fun.”

Nick eventually co-wrote Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film about a young man’s battle with addiction.

The movie was directed by Rob, who called it his most personal film to date. The project also marked a rare moment of bonding between father and son.

“We didn’t bond a lot,” Nick admitted at the time. “But working on that film brought us closer.”

Despite glimpses of reconciliation and recovery, sources suggest Nick’s personal struggles may have continued behind the scenes in the years that followed.

The Aftermath

As of now, the LAPD has not confirmed a motive. Autopsies are pending. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is an ongoing story.