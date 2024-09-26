Woman Refuses to Use Her Trust Fund to Save Her Best Friend From Homelessness

On Reddit, a woman explained why she did not user her trust fund to save her best friend from homelessness.

"In my country, every kid automatically gets a trust fund from the government that they receive when they turn 18, and the amount depends on how much the parents contribute to it. Most people get around 1-2K," the woman began.

"My best friend received her trust fund back in April and got nearly £2000. She was really generous and decided to treat our entire friend group to dinner at an expensive restaurant. She also bought us multiple gifts, including giving me a paint brush set, a book, a ring, lip balm, and a scented candle. We all thought this was super sweet of her and we were extremely grateful," she explained.

The woman shared that she had been gifted a bigger trust fund than her friend and treated her friends to some gifts.

"A month later, I also received my trust fund on my 18th birthday. It turns out that my parents had saved up nearly £20,000. I knew they had been saving up money for me but I didn’t realize it was this much. I decided to learn from my friend’s actions, and I took everyone out for brunch, and I bought them each jewelry," she said.

The woman shares that her friend used the last of her trust fund to help her family out, but that is was not enough. Therefore, the friend asked the woman for some money.

"Not long after, my friend’s family went through financial troubles. My friend used what was remaining of her trust fund to help out her family, but it wasn’t enough. They’re currently facing eviction if they don’t pay the rent. My friend reached out to me last week asking me for help, begging me for over £100," she shared.

The woman refused to help out the friend and shared that she is going to use that money for her studies instead.

"I feel bad but I refused. I’m going to Uni very soon and I need that money. Buying gifts is one thing, but paying her rent might make her dependant on me, and she might continue asking me for rent money because I agreed one time. My friend was really upset at me, calling me selfish. She said it’s not like I needed that much money since my parents would be paying for my Uni fees and accommodation fees, meanwhile she has to take out student loans and get two jobs. She has two younger siblings aged 6 and 10, and she called me stingy for allowing them to be homeless even though I have more than enough to help. I felt guilty but I told her it’s not my responsibility to take care of her family," she concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with were conflicted over who was wrong.

"I’d give her the 100 and also make it clear I’m not giving her anymore next month. Tell her this is between you and her and you don’t want her sharing this amongst the friend group," suggested one person.

"YTA. You can drop 100 pounds on brunch but not to help save her family from eviction. I get not wanting to turn into an ATM and setting boundaries like I can give you this, but it's a 1 time thing, but you don't sound like much of a friend," added another.

"NTA at all!! Your friend's parents are letting her down, and it's not your responsibility to take care of her family," read another comment.

"You're technically NTA for saying no, it's your money, do with it as you please," added someone else.