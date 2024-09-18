Woman Deposits Inheritance Check Into Separate Account so Cheating Husband Can’t Touch It

On Reddit, a woman explained why she decided to deposit her inheritance check into a different account than her joint account with her husband.

"[Me and my] husband have been married since my senior year of high school. We've grown up together and had zero help or guidance, especially in the parenthood (another story) and financial aspect. We spent our 20s raising babies and broke, but managed to get by with a halfway decent standard of living," she began her post.

The couple faced turbulent times when her husband had an affair.

"Fast forward to this year when I found out he was having an emotional affair with a co-worker and I've spent the past few months coping with these emotions. Also recently my grandmother passed away meaning the inheritance we knew she left me was on its way. We'd planned for years that when that money came, we'd be able to afford this or this and we'd feel a bit of relief from debts accrued in our 20s," she continued.

"The day I received the check is the same day my husband brought up the affair in casual conversation with a friend of his, right in front of me... to which that friend laughed out loud, and my husband didn't stick up for me but simply carried on the conversation like nothing," she added.

The woman was "hurt and shocked" by her husband's response.

"When I asked him about it later he simply said, 'Well, he's an idiot and I can't control that he laughed.' Basically dismissing my feelings. So the next day I deposited that check into my own personal account (mind you, I didn't have my own separate account until I found out about the affair and realized I probably needed a nest egg of my own money) and he's now accusing me of financial infidelity?!" she explained.

"I didn't even know this was a thing until he accused me of it. I already took a good portion of the money to pay off some of OUR debt, so it's not like I took the money and said no he can't have any... just not in the joint account," the woman continued.

In an update, the woman shared her husband believes she is trying to divorce him.

"He also feels like I put that money separately as a sign I'm going to file for divorce. I don't know if I am or not. I know I could afford to file AND support me and the kids myself, but I haven't decided if I plan to divorce or not. I told him that's currently not the case, but that I don't feel I can trust him right now, was my main reason for putting the money into my own account," she concluded.

Users in the comments section sided with the scorned wife.

"It sounds like you’re navigating a tough situation with a lot of emotional weight," one person wrote.

"Absolutely keep that money to yourself and ask a lawyer to make sure he can't touch it," another advised.

"I wonder if he chose to stay with you because of the money. It’s a shame you’ve paid off some of the shared debts with it," someone else chimed in.

"Your grandmother. Your money. Keep it separate. If you put it in a shared account it's no longer yours," another user shared.