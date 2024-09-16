Woman Furious for This Reason After Husband Sends Giant Bouquet of Flowers to Her Office

On Reddit, a woman explained why she does not want her husband to send her flowers.

"I started a new job out of state, so I moved. Hubs and I are long distancing it for right now as we work on some issues in our marriage. (Separated, but not seeing others, still talking, etc.)," she began.

The main issue that the couple is facing is miscommunication.

"One of these issues is that he just doesn't listen to me. He thinks that my 'no' means 'try harder,' and that he has to debate me about almost everything," the woman continued.

The problem began when the husband asked for the name of the town that she was working in, and she knew that he wanted to send flowers.

"Last week while we talked on the phone, he asked the name of the town where I was working. I knew immediately why he was asking. I said, point blank, 'DO NOT send me flowers.' I explained that I don't know the people at my work that well yet and having my personal life enter my professional life like that embarrasses me. It isn't even near any special occasion," the woman said.

"Today, what comes to my desk is a giant bouquet of flowers and a balloon proclaiming his love. The place was all a-chatter, and I felt my face flush. I had to act all nonchalant about it, when I was so mad! I couldn't have been more clear about my wishes, but he turned around and did it anyway," she added.

The woman said that she enjoyed the sentiment, but that the husband sent them to the wrong place.

"Listen, I do like the sentiment, but he could've had them delivered to my apartment, not have them delivered to my workplace which I very specifically asked him NOT to do. I haven't talked to him yet. Before I do, I'd like some outside perspective," she concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off on the situation, with many having split opinions over it.

"Sounds like you have checked-out on the marriage and want to leave your options open with your co-workers for a future hookup (at least how it seems to me)," said one person.

"NTA him sending you flowers is him not listening to you AGAIN. I would also be greatly aggravated by this. Just the fact he ignored you again is more proof he isn't changing and still won't listen to you. It doesn't matter how sweet or nice the sentiment is, he didn't listen to you," shared another.

"When did it become a bad thing for a partner to send flowers to their loved one’s work? There’s no need to be embarrassed by it. This just seems weird to me," commented another Reddit user.

"I'd have thrown them in the trash," quipped someone else.