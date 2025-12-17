The deaths of beloved filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have officially been ruled a double homicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the autopsy findings, the couple died of multiple sharp force injuries, confirming earlier reports that both were victims of a violent knife attack.

The manner of death has been formally listed as homicide.

Court Update: Nick Reiner Appears Before Judge

Nick Reiner, 32, who has been arrested in connection with his parents' killings, made a brief court appearance on Wednesday (Dec. 17).

Dressed in a blue anti-suicide smock and shackled, Nick appeared behind glass as a judge asked if he was willing to waive his right to a speedy arraignment. “Yes, your honor,” he replied calmly.

His attorney, Alan Jackson, declined to enter a plea on his behalf. An arraignment is now scheduled for January 7.

What We Know So Far

Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, Dec. 14, after their daughter, Romy Reiner, discovered their bodies and called emergency services.

Police reported the couple had injuries “consistent with a knife attack,” and quickly launched a homicide investigation.

Just hours before the murders, multiple witnesses say Rob and Nick had a heated argument at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Attendees described Nick’s behavior as erratic and unsettling, with one guest telling People he was “freaking everyone out.”

Charges and Possible Penalty

Nick Reiner is currently being held without bail at Los Angeles’ Men’s Central Jail.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances (multiple victims) and a deadly weapon enhancement for allegedly using a knife in the attack.

If convicted, Nick could face life in prison without the possibility of parole — or the death penalty, which prosecutors say remains under consideration.

“We will take into account the facts of the case, Nick Reiner’s history, and most importantly, the wishes of the victims’ family members,” said L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman at a press conference earlier this week.

Remembering Rob and Michele Reiner

Rob Reiner, 78, was a towering figure in film and television, celebrated for directing classics such as When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, and Stand by Me. He also earned two Emmys for his iconic role in All in the Family.

His wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, was a respected photographer, producer, and creative collaborator who worked closely with Rob on multiple projects, including award-nominated documentaries.

Their sudden and violent deaths have shocked Hollywood and the public alike, leaving a devastating hole in both the industry and their family’s legacy.