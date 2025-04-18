Music has the Grammys, movies have the Oscars... and wrestling has WrestleMania!

WWE's annual WrestleMania event is where the Who's Who of wrestling superstars gather to put on an incredible show for a devoted fan base both in person and those watching at home.

Not only do fan-favorite wrestlers and WWE legends appear in the ring each year, but many celebrities also show up to wow the crowd.

For instance, President Donald Trump—a WWE Hall of Famer himself, if you can believe it—has a long history with WWE.

He has made many appearances at WrestleMania, even defeating disgraced former WWE owner Vince McMahon during the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23 in 2007, where he won the right to shave McMahon's head.

But Trump is hardly the only famous non-wrestler who has appeared at WrestleMania.

In 1985, Cyndi Lauper appeared at the very first WrestleMania as Wendi Richter’s manager. In 1987, rocker Alice Cooper accompanied Jake "The Snake" Roberts to the ring. And even Regis Philbin served as a guest commentator at WrestleMania 7 in 1991.

Only a few celebrities have been brave enough to step into the ring for a match, though.

Below, discover some celebrities you may have forgotten fought in matches at WWE WrestleMania over the years.

Snooki (a.k.a. Nicole Polizzi)

Nicole Polizzi, more famously known as Snooki, catapulted to reality TV superstardom on the hit MTV series Jersey Shore.

During the height of the show in 2011, Polizzi competed at WrestleMania 27 in a mixed six-person tag-team match.

Polizzi, alongside her partners John Morrison and Trish Stratus, defeated opponents Dolph Ziggler, Michelle McCool and Layla.

Johnny Knoxville

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn had a long-standing rivalry that spanned the majority of 2022.

The stunt performer set his sights on Zayn at the Royal Rumble, but was sent packing by the WWE athlete, setting the path for a fight at WrestleMania.

Knoxville defeated Zayn at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match—with the help of his Jackass buddies.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is a proud fan of professional wrestling and has made many appearances at WrestleMania events through the years.

In 2008, the rapper was the master of ceremonies during a tag-team match between Maria, Ashley Massaro, Beth Phoenix and Melina at WrestleMania 24.

In 2016, Snoop Dogg accompanied Sasha Banks to the ring for her match at WrestleMania 32, and in 2023 he joined a spur-of-the-moment brawl against The Miz at WrestleMania 39.

Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos has a long history with WWE that goes all the way back to 2009, when she guest-hosted Monday Night Raw alongside fellow host Nancy O'Dell.

Over the years, the Extra! host has made regular WWE appearances. Her last (as of 2025) was at WrestleMania 28, where she and partner Kelly Kelly defeated Beth Phoenix and Eve Torres in a tag-team match.

The match got a bit awkward when a brown mark appeared on Menounos' white pants, leading some to believe she had defecated during the brawl. However, she explained it was just Torres' makeup that had rubbed off on her.

Michael Che and Colin Jost

In 2019, Saturday Night Live cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost appeared on Monday Night Raw as special guests, leading to a match at WrestleMania.

During their stint on Raw, the SNL duo sparked a feud with WWE superstar Braun Strowman.

At WrestleMania 35, the trio ended up as the final three in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, during which Strowman eliminated the two comedians.

