Girl Pulls ‘Toddler Dead Weight’ Move on Cops at Music Festival, Even Snooki’s Impressed

An "iconic" attendee at the Clemson Music Festival in South Carolina this past weekend went viral when she was filmed getting removed from the premises by police officers in the most diva way ever recorded.

A fellow concertgoer and TikTok user filmed the hilarious moment the young woman, named Rachel, was escorted away by multiple police officers. It's unclear who was performing at the time.

The clip shows Rachel being apprehended by a security guard and two police officers before plopping herself on the ground in full dead weight mode.

The five grown men then attempt to remove her from the ground as she refuses to budge, seemingly pulled toward Earth via the gravitational pull of a determined toddler during an epic tantrum.

Finally, they decide to pick the woman up and carry her away like a queen as she flashes one of the guards the most unbothered, sassy smirk.

Watch the chaos unfold, below:

Naturally, the moment went wildly viral, with TikTok users laughing over Rachel's strategic dead weight move and animated facial reactions to the situation.

"Her face while being carried away is killing me," one user commented.

"The toddler dead weight move has me WEAK," another shared.

"Support women’s rights and wrongs," someone else joked.

"God forbid a girl wants to take a seat," another user commented.

"She seems so unproblematic, while being completely problematic," someone else wrote.

"The way she smiled when they carried her out... PERIOD, SIS!" another shared.

Even Snooki, who was once infamously dragged away from the beach by police officers and arrested for public intoxication, is a fan.

"Get it meatball," the Jersey Shore star commented on the video. (Real recognize real.)

Rachel re-posted the footage to her own TikTok account and thanked the original uploader for recording the now-viral moment.

"TikTok here’s my time to shine lol ... shout out to the girl who got this video, I'm such a menace to society," she captioned the clip.

"I dead weighted them so bad, just got out yesterday," Rachel, who is in her 20s, also commented on the original video, revealed she was detained following the ordeal.

In a separate storytime video, Rachel recounted how she had already been drinking when she arrived at the music event, and couldn't remember why, exactly, the cops hauled her away.

She was arrested after being removed from the festival and spent a few hours overnight in jail before she was released.

"I will be paying this fine and shutting my mouth," she shared, saying she has no plans to fight the case.

On TikTok, another festival attendee shared their point of view of the moment, revealing that she and Rachel had actually gotten into a physical altercation in the crowd prior to the events seen in the original viral video.